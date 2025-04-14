Four-star slot Bubba Frazier commits to Notre Dame football's 2026 class

Notre Dame offered Frazier in February soon after he recorded a 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the Under Armour Next Football Camp in Atlanta. Frazier quickly connected with Notre Dame wide receivers coach Mike Brown and made a visit to Notre Dame earlier this month to watch the Irish practice.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Frazier visited Wisconsin the day after his time at Notre Dame, but that ended his recruiting travels. Frazier checked out three other programs that offered him — Georgia Tech, Georgia and North Carolina — with March visits prior to Notre Dame winning him over.

Frazier started to draw widespread recruiting attention following his junior season at Benedictine Military School. Prior to the season, his offer list included just three Power Four offers: UCF, Georgia and Arkansas. Then starting in January and into March the likes of Auburn, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, West Virginia and North Carolina joined the pursuit of Frazier.

The speedster was a productive weapon for Benedictine’s offense. He caught 46 passes for 753 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Frazier also turned 85 carries into 604 yards and eight touchdowns. Frazier has also shown his speed on the track with time of 10.74 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Class 4A State Championships in Georgia last year.

Rivals ranks Frazier as the No. 11 slot receiver in the 2026 class. He made his first appearance in the Rivals250 in March as the No. 219 overall prospect and No. 10 slot, but Rivals dropped him out of the top 250 in the April update.

"Frazier is a ready-made Saturday prospect from both a physical and technical standpoint, presenting as a potential complimentary wide receiver and/or ball carrier as well as a potential fit in the return game with his explosiveness and overall playmaking ability," said Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. "He not only has verified speed to his name (4.43 laser 40-yard dash at Under Armour Atlanta), but he gets to that top speed in quite a hurry, a key element to his game as a three-phase high school star.

"How it may translate to Saturdays on offense is as a movable chess piece for an offensive coordinator, where the right matchup flips the field or changes the game all together. Now up to a rocked-up 185 pounds, Frazier also sports toughness with the ball in his hands, his second most improved trait behind his overall polish and route-running ability. Filling out more in college should only enhance his strengths, but this is the type of prospect who finds a role within any scheme early in his career."

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD