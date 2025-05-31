Notebook: How Notre Dame's defensive end depth spawned edge changes

Notre Dame defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka (right) has tallied 49 tackles in three seasons. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Advertisement

Click here to sign up!

More Content

Botelho has the most experience with 50 games in five seasons. He’s totaled 77 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in that time. Both Tuihalamaka and Burnham have tallied 49 tackles in three seasons in 42 and 28 career games, respectively. Traore, who has played in only 10 games in two seasons, has more sacks (4) than either Burnham (3) or Tuihalamaka (3). Young and Thomas each recorded 1.5 sacks as freshmen last season, though Young played a much more regular role. RJ Oben, who totaled 19 tackles and one sack in 401 defensive snaps last season, is the only significant defensive end loss from last season. He’s chasing a career in the NFL while Notre Dame’s coaching staff is figuring out a plan to utilize all of its personnel. “That’s gonna be a position that we’re gonna have a lot of depth,” Freeman said. “We gotta find ways to get them on the field, roll them. “There’s another lesson last year told us. The season’s long. You’re gonna have to roll guys. Stop making permanent decisions based off week one. Let the normal football season play out. You’re gonna need depth. That’s what they all understand.” Notre Dame’s defensive end options led Freeman, defensive coordinator Chris Ash and defensive line coach Al Washington to care less about differentiating between the defensive ends as vypers and field ends. The plan is for them to be more oriented as left and right ends with the ability to handle the responsibilities of both ends positions. The primary difference between a vyper and field end is the ability of a vyper to drop into coverage. “To be able to say we can play left and right, your end to the field can drop,” Freeman said. “Your end to boundary can drop. It helps you become a little bit more balanced and unpredictable, because usually we only drop the guy to the boundary. That’s why we called them the vyper. We can drop anybody now, because they’re playing left and right.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

An NFL comp for Charles Jagusah

Notre Dame has penciled Charles Jagusah in as a guard heading into his junior season, but there’s no doubt he could return to tackle if needed. The Irish just feel he’s needed at guard, which could result in a starting lineup of left tackle Anthonie Knapp, left guard Billy Schrauth, center Ashton Craig, right guard Jagusah and right tackle Aamil Wagner if everyone is healthy. “I think Charles Jagusah could be a center, guard or tackle,” Freeman said. “I mean, he’s a freak. He’s really freaking good.” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has even compared Jagusah to former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who the New England Patriots selected with the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. “When I hear Mike Denbrock compare him to the guy at LSU — the guy who got drafted to the Patriots, that’s high praise now. But that’s what went into the decision for him to play guard. It’s what’s best for the five.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Waiting game on House vs. NCAA settlement