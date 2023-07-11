Notre Dame nominates CB Jaden Mickey for AFCA Good Works Team
Cornerback Jaden Mickey found time to publish a book before he finished his freshman year at Notre Dame.
The proceeds of Mickey's book, "The Win Isn't Always On The Scoreboard," are being directed to help fund his mother's cancer treatments. Mickey intends to inspire young student-athletes through his story and has spent time making visits to youth organizations and classrooms to share the book's message.
That work played a role in Mickey being nominated Tuesday for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team. Mickey was one of 73 FBS players nominated by the AFCA.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Each year 11 FBS players are selected to the team for their contributions to their communities. Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand made the team last season.
Mickey, who recorded nine tackles in 11 games as a freshman in 2022, also donated his book to Warriors for Children and hosted a youth football camp with more than 80 kids in attendance.
Mickey's mother, Nilka, was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in February 2020. She recently completed her latest round of treatments.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports