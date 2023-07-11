Cornerback Jaden Mickey found time to publish a book before he finished his freshman year at Notre Dame.

The proceeds of Mickey's book, "The Win Isn't Always On The Scoreboard," are being directed to help fund his mother's cancer treatments. Mickey intends to inspire young student-athletes through his story and has spent time making visits to youth organizations and classrooms to share the book's message.

That work played a role in Mickey being nominated Tuesday for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team. Mickey was one of 73 FBS players nominated by the AFCA.

