Notre Dame freshman running back Jeremiyah Love talks to the media on Tuesday for the first time since enrolling this summer. Love discussed what he’s learned in fall camp, importance of getting live scrimmage reps, the benefits of offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker's system and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Freshman running back Jeremiyah Love during practice on August 10.