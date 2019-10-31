Visitor Preview: Jay Brunelle, Big Time 2021 Offensive Recruits To See ND
Notre Dame will have several notable visitors on campus this weekend for the Virginia Tech game, including prospects in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes, as well as a high profile transfer prospect.
Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor returns to Notre Dame after taking an official visit for the USC-ND weekend. For more on Pryor's visit with a new quote from him, click here.
Blue & Gold runs through the expected visitor list for this weekend, focusing in on a pair of recruits in the 2020 class and a handful of very talented 2021 prospects.
Make sure to check back Friday for the preview on the 2021 defensive prospects and all 2022 prospects expected for the Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup.
2020 VISITORS
Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Skinny: Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John's wide receiver Jay Brunelle has had a very strong senior season and is ready to graduate in December and enroll early at Notre Dame. He picked the Irish over the summer and is very firm in his Irish pledge. With Brunelle taking his official visit this weekend, all 17 of Notre Dame's commits have used their OV.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news