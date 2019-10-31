Notre Dame will have several notable visitors on campus this weekend for the Virginia Tech game, including prospects in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 classes, as well as a high profile transfer prospect.

Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor returns to Notre Dame after taking an official visit for the USC-ND weekend. For more on Pryor's visit with a new quote from him, click here.

Blue & Gold runs through the expected visitor list for this weekend, focusing in on a pair of recruits in the 2020 class and a handful of very talented 2021 prospects.

Make sure to check back Friday for the preview on the 2021 defensive prospects and all 2022 prospects expected for the Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup.