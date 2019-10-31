Ohio State Safety Transfer Isaiah Pryor Set For Three-Day Visit
Notre Dame will have a big visitor on campus on Thursday afternoon.
Isaiah Pryor, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound graduate transfer safety from Ohio State, will make his second trip to Notre Dame in the past three weeks. He took an official visit to Notre Dame Oct. 11-13.
Pryor left the Buckeyes' football program in late September to preserve his eligibility and take a redshirt for the 2019 season. Thus, he will have two years of eligibility remaining after graduating with his bachelor's degree from Ohio State this December.
Pryor will drive from Columbus, Ohio to South Bend, Ind. Thursday morning and arrive in the afternoon. His parents will fly in from Atlanta, Ga. Friday morning. The Pryor family leaves Notre Dame Sunday.
His first visit to Notre Dame was with his father, and both of his parents will accompany him during this trip.
"I'm looking forward to bringing my mom up to visit the University," Pryor told Blue & Gold. "What a lot of people don't understand is that this isn't a free visit. I am driving myself up to make sure that my mom has an opportunity to see the school and all that it has to offer, because I believe that it is a special place."
If Pryor is to choose Notre Dame, his fit in the Irish defense would be similarly to Alohi Gillman's as a safety for defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
"They want him everywhere," Isaiah's father, Richard Pryor, said. "He can play multiple spots. At Archer High School, before he went to IMG Academy, he played that hybrid star position -- in the box and at nickel. His first time playing safety was at IMG."
Isaiah and Richard enjoyed their time spent with Irish head coach Brian Kelly during their previous visit.
"He's a personable type of guy," Richard Pryor said. "You don't have to be all nervous talking to him. He's really genuine. We talked to him, Coach Joseph, and Coach Lea every day during the visit."
