Notre Dame football freshman tight end Jack Larsen on his early fit into the position group, learning from Loren Landow, time with Mike Denbrock so far, individual expectations, importance of playing tight end at Notre Dame, relationship with CJ Carr and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jack Larsen during media availability on Feb. 2.