Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman discusses Matt Balis' decision to resign as Notre Dame's director of football performance earlier this week, how Freeman learned the news, how the Irish will move forward with Fred Hale as the interim director, if Freeman had any clue this was coming and how this loss compares to others he's faced as head coach.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Matt Balis