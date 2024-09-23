Notre Dame football will need all the help it can get Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium. When the No. 16 Irish (3-1) host No. 15 Louisville (3-0), the Irish will take the field without sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan.

Flanagan, who started on Saturday against Miami (Ohio), suffered a left ankle injury in the game and was declared out by head coach Marcus Freeman and the team's availability report for Saturday's game against Louisville (3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Flanagan played just four offensive snaps in the Miami game after playing at least 26 in the first three games of the season. He didn't return to the game after quarterback Riley Leonard overthrew him in the first quarter. Flanagan slammed his helmet while sitting on the bench following the play. Flanagan caught three passes for 53 yards and one touchdown in the first three games of the season.

The Irish will rely on senior Mitchell Evans (seven catches for 68 yards) and junior Eli Raridon (four catches for 36 yards) even more in Flanagan's absence.

