PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Notre Dame football injury report: TE Flanagan out, DE Burnham questionable

Tight end Cooper Flanagan, left, will miss Notre Dame's game against Louisville on Saturday with an ankle injury.
Tight end Cooper Flanagan, left, will miss Notre Dame's game against Louisville on Saturday with an ankle injury. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Notre Dame football will need all the help it can get Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium. When the No. 16 Irish (3-1) host No. 15 Louisville (3-0), the Irish will take the field without sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan.

Flanagan, who started on Saturday against Miami (Ohio), suffered a left ankle injury in the game and was declared out by head coach Marcus Freeman and the team's availability report for Saturday's game against Louisville (3:30 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Flanagan played just four offensive snaps in the Miami game after playing at least 26 in the first three games of the season. He didn't return to the game after quarterback Riley Leonard overthrew him in the first quarter. Flanagan slammed his helmet while sitting on the bench following the play. Flanagan caught three passes for 53 yards and one touchdown in the first three games of the season.

The Irish will rely on senior Mitchell Evans (seven catches for 68 yards) and junior Eli Raridon (four catches for 36 yards) even more in Flanagan's absence.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Advertisement

Related Content

CB Jaden Mickey takes redshirt season, intends to transfer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame rallies in the NIL space with the creation of RALLY initiative

Notre Dame's defense defuses any chance of upset by Miami (Ohio)

Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Miami (Ohio)

Notre Dame, Louisville receive a bump up in the polls heading into showdown

The return of junior defensive end Joshua Burnham remains pending. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Burnham continued to be listed as questionable in the team's availability report. He missed the last two games with a left ankle injury suffered near the end of Notre Dame's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. Burnham was listed as questionable on the Mondays before both games he missed.

Burnham, who rotated in behind starter RJ Oben, recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the first two games of the season. Oben, a graduate transfer from Duke, has five tackles in four games.

Three players expected to return this season remain sidelined again this week: junior right guard Billy Schrauth (right ankle), senior defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (left foot) and freshman safety Tae Johnson (left foot).

Notre Dame has several players listed out for the season: walk-on CB Marty Auer (knee), walk-on DL Quentin Autry (shoulder), S Taebron Bennie-Powell (shoulder), VYP Jordan Botelho (knee), C Ashton Craig (knee), walk-on CB Charles Du (shoulder), OL Charles Jagusah, LB Kahanu Kia (knee), RB Gi'Bran Payne (knee), OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) and CB Chance Tucker (knee).

The Irish will also be without cornerback Jaden Mickey for the rest of the season after he decided to redshirt and eventually transfer out of the program. Mickey has been Notre Dame's third outside cornerback who rotates in the game after starters Benjamin Morrison and Christian Gray. Mickey made three tackles and broke up one pass in four games this season.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzRSamZGakFEdE1RP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Joshua Burnham, left in white.
Joshua Burnham, left in white. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvbm90cmUtZGFtZS1mb290YmFsbC1pbmp1cnktcmVwb3J0LWJ1 cm5oYW0tcXVlc3Rpb25hYmxlLWZsYW5hZ2FuLW91dCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm90cmVkYW1l LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbm90cmUtZGFtZS1mb290YmFsbC1pbmp1 cnktcmVwb3J0LWJ1cm5oYW0tcXVlc3Rpb25hYmxlLWZsYW5hZ2FuLW91dCZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTI4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==