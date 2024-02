Notre Dame football graduate transfer defensive end RJ Oben speaks about how he can take another step forward in 2024, what fans might not know about quarterback Riley Leonard, why he chose Notre Dame and defensive line coach Al Washington in the transfer portal, takeaways from playing Notre Dame at Duke last season and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: RJ Oben during media availability on Feb. 9.