Notre Dame football freshman defensive end Bryce Young speaks about what he’s learned from Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills since enrolling early, friendships with Micah Gilbert and Jack Larsen, experience at All-American Bowl last December, defensive line coach Al Washington, growth from early on in high school career to now and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Bryce Young during media availability on Feb. 9.