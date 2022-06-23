Two Notre Dame commits ranked inside top 30 of new Rivals250 for 2024 class
Brandon Davis-Swain loves to compete.
One day after the four-star defensive end verbally committed to Notre Dame following the Blue-Gold Game on April 23, Davis-Swain participated in the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis, where he was named to the All-Camp Team for his performance. Despite already being committed to the Irish, Davis-Swain even took part in Notre Dame's Sunday Night Football Camp earlier this month.
The 6-foot-3, 246-pound prospect has impressed so much in recent months, Rivals moved him up 161 spots in its updated Rivals250 for the 2024 class. Rivals now ranks Davis-Swain as the No. 29 overall prospect and the No. 3 strongside defensive end in the class.
"Davis-Swain looks to be one of the better defensive line prospects in the 2024 class," wrote Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman. "The early Notre Dame commit has a skill set that should allow him to play on the edge of the defense or bump inside to defensive tackle, depending on how he develops physically."
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
The rising junior from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High still isn't Notre Dame's highest-ranked commitment in the 2024 class. That title remained with fellow Michigan product CJ Carr. The four-star quarterback from Saline (Mich.) High moved up seven spots to No. 15 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback.
The updated Rivals250 didn't provide good news for all three of Notre Dame's 2024 commits. Defensive tackle Owen Wafle, previously ranked No. 182 as the No. 12 defensive tackle, dropped out of the Rivals250 entirely. The new defensive position rankings will be released Saturday.
The 2024 Rivals250, which was updated for the first time since March, includes nine five-star recruits. Three of them are quarterbacks the Irish offered before taking Carr's commitment: Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola (No. 3 overall), Julian Sayin (No. 4) and Jadyn Davis (No. 5). Another three are wide receivers with Notre Dame offers: No. 6 Ryan Wingo, No. 7 Micah Hudson and No. 8 Jeremiah Smith. Wingo is visiting the Irish on Thursday.
The Irish have the chance in the next week to add another two recruits to their 2024 class of three commitments. Three-star tight end Jack Larsen will announce his commitment decision among Notre Dame, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State and Clemson on Friday. Four-star wide receiver Cam Williams, who moved up 20 spots to No. 104 overall as the 11th-best wide receiver, will announce his commitment decision among Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Many recruits in the top 100 have already shown interest in Notre Dame including safety Peyton Woodyard (No. 11), defensive tackle Justin Scott (No. 12), inside linebacker Sammy Brown (No. 23), inside linebacker Payton Pierce (No. 32), athlete Mike Matthews (No. 38), wide receiver Nicholas Marsh (No. 42), wide receiver Bredell Richardson (No. 43), cornerback Bryce West (No. 46), outside linebacker Adarius Hayes (No. 47), athlete Brauntae Johnson (No. 54), strongside defensive end Nigel Smith (No. 55), running back Davion Gause (No. 63), outside linebacker Elijah Rushing (No. 64), cornerback Omillio Agard (No. 65), outside linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 71), tight end Brady Prieskorn (No. 76), offensive tackle Ian Moore (No. 81), offensive tackle Guerby Lambert (No. 91), offensive guard Peter Jones (No. 98) and tight end Christian Bentancur (No. 99).
The complete Rivals250 for the 2024 class can be found HERE.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.