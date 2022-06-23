Two Notre Dame commits ranked inside top 30 of new Rivals250 for 2024 class

Brandon Davis-Swain loves to compete. One day after the four-star defensive end verbally committed to Notre Dame following the Blue-Gold Game on April 23, Davis-Swain participated in the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis, where he was named to the All-Camp Team for his performance. Despite already being committed to the Irish, Davis-Swain even took part in Notre Dame's Sunday Night Football Camp earlier this month. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound prospect has impressed so much in recent months, Rivals moved him up 161 spots in its updated Rivals250 for the 2024 class. Rivals now ranks Davis-Swain as the No. 29 overall prospect and the No. 3 strongside defensive end in the class. "Davis-Swain looks to be one of the better defensive line prospects in the 2024 class," wrote Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman. "The early Notre Dame commit has a skill set that should allow him to play on the edge of the defense or bump inside to defensive tackle, depending on how he develops physically." SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI4ODc5Mjc4NiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK