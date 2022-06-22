2024 Rivals250 WR Cam Williams sets commitment date

One of Notre Dame's top targets intends to publicly announce his commitment next week. Four-star wide receiver Cam Williams from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South High will reveal his decision on June 29 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports HQ, he announced today. His finalists are Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin and Cincinnati. Rated as the No. 124 overall player and No. 20 wide receiver in the 2024 class, Williams held offers from 24 schools before settling on a commitment date. Notre Dame offered on May 5, making him its second-latest wide receiver target.

Since the start of his sophomore season, Williams has expressed much interest in Notre Dame. He visited campus for the Cincinnati game on October 2 and spring practice on April 2. The No. 3 player from Illinois returned to campus on June 5 for ND's Irish Invasion, where he worked with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. "(Stuckey) was invested with all of the guys," Williams told Inside ND Sports earlier this month. "He was teaching and trying to make them better. Especially for me, he could tell how determined I was to learn. I attribute that to how much we worked and talked throughout the camp." Williams also caught passes from 2024 class four-star quarterback CJ Carr, who committed to Notre Dame later that week. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

