Three-star TE Jack Larsen sets commitment date

Larsen, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound recruit from Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic, will chose one of five schools: Notre Dame, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State and Clemson. Rivals ranks Larsen as the No. 8 tight end in the 2024 class.

The three-star tight end in the 2024 class will share his commitment decision next Friday, June 24 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Larsen has already visited Notre Dame four times in the last year. His most recent trip to campus was earlier this month to compete in the Irish Invasion. He participated in the camp alongside four-star quarterback CJ Carr, who committed to Notre Dame's 2024 recruiting class since then.

“He’s awesome,” Larsen said of Carr. “He puts it on the money. He doesn’t miss very often. He’s a baller.”

Larsen has become a priority for Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Parker. The opportunity to be coached by Parker coaxed Larsen into competing at the Irish Invasion rather than just watching as part of his unofficial visit.

Larsen was considering making trips to Alabama and Ohio State this summer, but he's ready to wrap up his recruitment instead.