Trail Tracks: Notre Dame coaches hit the road for evaluation period (5/17)
With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period.
During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events.
In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period.
Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Wednesday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported.
Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi and safeties coach Chris O'Leary
Biagi and O'Leary are expected to be recruiting in Louisiana. Their focus will be on 2024 safety target Anthony Robinson III at Destrehan High. Robinson reported a Notre Dame offer two weeks ago. He plans to visit and camp at Notre Dame next month.
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker
Parker is expected to be recruiting in Missouri. His priority will be checking on 2024 tight end target Jaden Reddell at Raymore-Peculiar. Reddell visited Notre Dame in March, but the Irish haven't seemed to gain much momentum with him since then. Parker may have a better sense of Reddell's interest after stopping by his school.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens
Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Florida for a second straight day. He'll visit Hollywood Chaminade Madonna for 2025 cornerback target Chris Ewald Jr. The Michigan commit reported a Notre Dame offer on St. Patrick's Day. Ewald has been committed to the Wolverines since December.
Running backs coach Deland McCullough
McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Texas. He will make his second visit to Decatur High this month to see 2024 running back target Nathaniel Palmer. The Irish are looking to add one more running back to join four-star recruit Aneyas Williams in the 2024 class.
Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey
Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in North Carolina. He'll have a chance to check in with his newest wide receiver commitment Micah Gilbert at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian. The four-star recruit in the 2024 class committed to the Irish on May 2.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph
Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Irish have been connected to offensive line recruits in all three states: 2025 prospect Matt Augustine in Connecticut, 2024 target Tyler Burnham, 2024 prospect Aidan Lynch and 2025 prospect Danny McClees in New Jersey and 2024 commit Peter Jones and 2024 targets Kevin Heywood and Caleb Brewer.
Augustine, Lynch, McClees visited Notre Dame in April. Heywood and Brewer visited in March.
Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli
Guidugli is expected to be doing area recruiting around Chicago. The Irish have already offered five 2025 recruits in the area: wide receiver Talyn Taylor, defensive ends Gabe Kaminski, Christopher Burgess Jr. and Nathaniel Marshall and linebacker Dominik Hulak.
Defensive line coach Al Washington
Washington is expected to be doing area recruiting around Cleveland. Notre Dame has already offered three 2025 recruits from the area: defensive end Brandon Caesar, safety Trey McNutt and running back/linebacker Marquise Davis.
Defensive coordinator Al Golden
Golden is expected to be doing area recruiting around New Jersey. The Irish have already offered a pair of 2025 recruits in the state: linebacker Kamar Archie and cornerback Jahmir Joseph.
