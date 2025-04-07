Ex-Notre Dame F Tae Davis commits to Oklahoma while entering NBA Draft pool

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Davis spent the past two seasons at Notre Dame after transferring from Seton Hall after his freshman season. Davis made gradual improvements in the first three seasons of his college career.

The former Notre Dame forward, who entered the transfer portal the day it opened on March 24, will put himself through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. Davis also gave his verbal commitment to Oklahoma if he decides to stay in college basketball, which is most likely.

Davis played in 32 games at Seton Hall with averages of 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes. Davis became a 31-game starter as a sophomore at Notre Dame. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first season leading the program.

Davis made a significant jump in his junior season, which led to him finishing third in voting for the ACC’s Most Improved Player. Davis scored 15.1 points per game and became the focal point of the offense when star guard Markus Burton missed seven games with a knee injury. Davis also averaged 5.3 rebounds per game.

Davis likely needs to become a more complete player to improve his NBA Draft stock. Davis committed 69 turnovers with 59 assists last season. He improved his 3-point shooting from 18.4% (7-of-38) as a sophomore to 30.2% (16-of-53) as a junior. Most of his scoring last season came on drives to the basket or at the free throw line, where he made 144 of his 199 (72.4%) free throw attempts.

Davis is one of two transfer portal departures for Notre Dame following its 15-18 season. Senior guard J.R. Konieczny, who averaged 4.3 points per game last season, also entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

The Irish men’s basketball program promoted on social media over the weekend the players who have chosen to return for next season. The most notable news came Friday when Burton made it clear he intends to stay at Notre Dame for his junior season. The Irish currently have seven players returning on scholarship and four incoming freshmen.

If Davis indeed stays in college basketball, he’ll be joining an Oklahoma program that finished last season 20-14 with a first-round loss to UConn in the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners, who went 6-12 in the SEC during the regular season, made the tournament for the first time in head coach Porter Moser’s four-season tenure in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma drew attention last week when Trae Young, current guard for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and former Sooner, pledged to donate $1 million to support the program while being hired as its assistant general manager.

