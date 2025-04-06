Notre Dame three-star safety target Nick Reddish sets commitment date

On the heels of an unofficial recruiting visit to Notre Dame on Friday, Irish 2026 safety target Nick Reddish has narrowed his list of finalists to five and set a commitment date for July 11.

The three-star prospect from Independence High in Charlotte, N.C., previously had set up an official visit to Notre Dame for (June 13-15), with officials to his other four finalists penciled in as well — Indiana (May 2-4), North Carolina (May 16-18), Wisconsin (May 30-June 1) and Virginia Tech (June 6-8).

He also had an official visit scheduled to USC (June 20-22), before lopping the Trojans from the schools still in contention.