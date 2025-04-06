Notre Dame three-star safety target Nick Reddish sets commitment date

On the heels of an unofficial recruiting visit to Notre Dame on Friday, Irish 2026 safety target Nick Reddish has narrowed his list of finalists to five and set a commitment date for July 11.
The three-star prospect from Independence High in Charlotte, N.C., previously had set up an official visit to Notre Dame for (June 13-15), with officials to his other four finalists penciled in as well — Indiana (May 2-4), North Carolina (May 16-18), Wisconsin (May 30-June 1) and Virginia Tech (June 6-8).
He also had an official visit scheduled to USC (June 20-22), before lopping the Trojans from the schools still in contention.
Reddish visited Notre Dame twice last year, with ND head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive line coach Al Washington returning a visit to Charlotte Independence in January.
Reddish, who missed most of his junior season with an injury, ranks as the No. 61 safety in the 2026 class, per Rivals.
Notre Dame currently ranks 12th nationally in the latest Rivals 2026 team recruiting rankings. The Irish secured their eight commitment on Saturday and their second from Reddish’s home state of North Carolina — four-star edge Ebenezer Ewetade.
Reddish is the fourth Notre Dame target in the 2026 class to reveal future commitment dates in recent weeks. Four-star edge defender Rodney Dunham will share his decision on Thursday. Hola will announce his commitment on May 10, and four-star linebacker Tai'Yion King has set his college choice reveal for July 4.
