Notre Dame sophomore punter Jay Bramblett pinned North Carolina inside its own five-yard line twice in a 31-17 Fighting Irish victory. (Mike Miller)

Offense: WR Javon McKinley

Even when the Notre Dame offense was struggling in the first half, fifth-year wide receiver Javon McKinley remained a reliable target for quarterback Ian Book. Ultimately, he caught every ball thrown his way for six catches and 135 yards, which included deep-ball receptions of 43 and 53 yards, Notre Dame’s two biggest plays of the game.

McKinley is also an imposing blocker in the run game and only added to such a reputation with his performance against the Tar Heels.

Defense: DE Ade Ogundeji

To limit North Carolina’s vaunted offensive, it was imperative that Notre Dame generate a consistent pass rush from its defensive linemen. This was a mission the Fighting Irish accomplished, as that unit finished the game with a total of five sacks, two of which came from fifth-year defensive end and captain Ade Ogundeji. In total, he recorded three tackles (two for loss), two sacks and applied pressure to Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell throughout the game.

Additionally, his third tackle came on a big third-down stop near midfield, where the 6-foot-4, 268-pound defensive end ran stride for stride with North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, kept contain and came away with the takedown.

Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett