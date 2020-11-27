Top Players Against North Carolina
Offense: WR Javon McKinley
Even when the Notre Dame offense was struggling in the first half, fifth-year wide receiver Javon McKinley remained a reliable target for quarterback Ian Book.
Ultimately, he caught every ball thrown his way for six catches and 135 yards, which included deep-ball receptions of 43 and 53 yards, Notre Dame’s two biggest plays of the game.
IAN BOOK🚀JAVON MCKINLEY— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/GHb4xt1WYR
McKinley is also an imposing blocker in the run game and only added to such a reputation with his performance against the Tar Heels.
Defense: DE Ade Ogundeji
To limit North Carolina’s vaunted offensive, it was imperative that Notre Dame generate a consistent pass rush from its defensive linemen.
This was a mission the Fighting Irish accomplished, as that unit finished the game with a total of five sacks, two of which came from fifth-year defensive end and captain Ade Ogundeji.
In total, he recorded three tackles (two for loss), two sacks and applied pressure to Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell throughout the game.
Howell sacked by Ogundeji for 5-yd loss #Irish 31 #TarHeels 17 Q4 #NDvsUNC7 pic.twitter.com/W5DV5cNbAw— 🅨🅐🅝🅚🅔🅔🅢 ②④Ⓧ⑦ (@B_R_R_D) November 27, 2020
Additionally, his third tackle came on a big third-down stop near midfield, where the 6-foot-4, 268-pound defensive end ran stride for stride with North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, kept contain and came away with the takedown.
Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett
Poor starting field position is often detrimental to an offensive possession. That’s why, while the Notre Dame defense deserves the bulk of the credit for holding North Carolina to 17 points and fewer than 300 yards of total offense, the leg of sophomore punter Jay Bramblett was also a contributing factor.
On back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, Bramblett booted two punts that pinned the Tar Heels at their own three-yard line. He also kicked two punts of 50 yards, with a long of 57.
On five punts against North Carolina, Bramblett averaged 43 yards per kick.
