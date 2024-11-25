WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame football needs to fix its kicking problem

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, if USC is better than its record suggests, injuries that will impact the Irish, the shaky play of kicker Mitch Jeter, the improvement of Notre Dame's offense, how well the Irish defense has been playing and what a win over USC would do for ND's College Football Playoff ranking.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Looking for "Football Never Sleeps?" Eric Hansen and James moved the show this week to Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mitch Jeter