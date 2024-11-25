Notre Dame football injury report: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa out for USC game

Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa injured his knee in the Army game. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Starting nose tackle Howard Cross III remains listed as questionable this week. Cross has been dealing with a left ankle injury since the Florida State game on Nov. 9 and missed the last two games. Cross practiced some last week, so a return to play this week should be realistic. He recorded 23 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in the first nine games of the season. Notre Dame will also be without reserve linebacker Bodie Kahoun, who suffered a lower leg injury. Kahoun played in the last three games and made one tackle. Head coach Marcus Freeman shared that sophomore wide receiver KK Smith's collarbone injury, which forced him to miss the Army game, will require a recovery of 4-6 weeks. Smith has appeared in six games and caught three passes for 38 yards this season.