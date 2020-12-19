Top Players Against Clemson
Offense: TE Michael Mayer
In a game where Notre Dame struggled to put points on the board, it’s difficult to designate any one player as the top offensive performer. But tight end Michael Mayer continues to be one of the most impressive true freshmen in the country. He had little trouble making plays against a stout Clemson defense.
Mayer finished the contest with five catches for 51 yards and was also featured prominently in the run game as a blocker.
Defense: S Kyle Hamilton
Throughout the game, it was clear that part of Clemson’s offensive game plan was to do whatever they could to take sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton out of the play. Even Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly indicated as much in his postgame press conference, which is why it also hurt the defense when Hamilton was injured in the second half and left the game.
Still, the 6-4, 219-pound safety finished with a game-high 10 tackles, broke up one pass and recorded his first interception of the season.
🚨TURNOVER🚨 (2) Notre Dame is up early in the ACC Championship, as Kyle Hamilton Picks off Trevor Lawrence!!! 👀 ☘️ lead the 🐅 3-0 in the 1st Qtr. pic.twitter.com/XAPR9oqkVj— Oracle Sports (@OracleSports1) December 19, 2020
Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett
With the Fighting Irish offense stagnant for much of the game, sophomore punter Jay Bramblett garnered plenty of opportunities to show off his leg in the ACC Championship.
He punted the ball six times and averaged 48.2 yards per attempt. He pinned the Tigers inside their own 20-yard line four times. Bramblett also booted two balls more than 50 yards, including a season-long 59-yarder.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.