Top-40 2023 Recruit David Hicks Jr. Talks June Notre Dame Visit

Only two of those schools he visited were in the Lone Star State. It was important to him get away from home and out to a school like Notre Dame.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M received visits from Hicks, who Rivals ranks as the No. 36 player in the country.

Allen (Texas) High class of 2023 defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. visited a dozen schools in June, and the list of programs he saw was quite impressive.

“I wanted to learn about new places and see what Notre Dame was all about,” he said.

It seems that Notre Dame impressed the 6-4, 255-pounder.

“Notre Dame is pretty cool,” Hicks said. “It’s very traditional and spiritual in the ways that they do things. The campus was really cool. Walking around the facilities was great too. It was all amazing.”

Hicks enjoyed his time spent with the coaching staff as well.

“I hung out a lot with Coach Elston, Coach Freeman and Coach Kelly,” he said. “They are some good coaches. I liked them a lot.

As a rising junior, time is on Hicks’ side when it comes to making a decision. Where exactly Notre Dame stands right now is unknown but getting Hicks on campus was a big first step.

“Notre Dame is a school that you can get a really good education at, flourish as a player and build yourself as a person,” he said.