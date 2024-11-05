Notre Dame football lands at No. 10 in initial CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff format, selection criteria and selection committee members have all evolved over the first 10 years of the process.

In year 11, the one constant is the seemingly endless prattle by the ESPN analysts ahead of actually revealing the initial CFP Top 25 of the season.

So, as not to repeat that annoyance here: Notre Dame checked in at No. 10 Tuesday night at the first checkpoint for determining the first-ever 12-team field. That matches its AP ranking and is two spots lower than its standing in the coaches poll.

The top 10 in the first CFP rankings looked as follows: 1. Oregon, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Miami, 5. Texas, 6. Penn State, 7. Tennessee, 8. Indiana, 9. BYU, and the Irish.

ND’s only future ranked opponent is Army at No. 25. No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 22 Louisville are its two ranked opponents already played and beaten. The final set of rankings and playoff pairings are set to be revealed on Dec. 8.