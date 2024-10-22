Advertisement

Published Oct 22, 2024
Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-oct-23-2024-19432.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode through the end of the 2024 season.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

