Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

No. 12 Notre Dame's résumé-building turns to two preseason afterthoughts
Irish hold steady in both polls — No. 12 in the AP and No. 11 in the coaches Top 25 — heading into showdown with Navy.
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame pulls away from outmanned Georgia Tech
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 12 Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech
Notre Dame offense finds footing against Georgia Tech after interception
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard threw his first interception since the NIU loss. Then he completed his next 12 passes
Notre Dame's style points continue to be its toughness, resilience
Even as new stars rise and plots twist, Irish identity persists as 12th-ranked ND wrecks Georgia Tech, 31-13.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's transcript after win over Georgia Tech
Here's everything the Irish head football coach had to say following No. 12 ND's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.
You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-oct-23-2024-19432.html
PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.
Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode through the end of the 2024 season.
