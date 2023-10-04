Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat brought to you by J&R Solutions. Some quick programming notes: ► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, it keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation. We’ve settled into our Monday night 7 ET time slot. Remember, if you miss the live show, you can catch up anytime on YouTube. Tyler James and I are also doing a live postgame show of our takeaways after every game. Here’s what last week’s show looked like. We’re also partnering with WSBT-TV this season, including collaborating on highlights and analysis. Here’s sports director Pete Byrne and me doing a quick run-through of this week’s game.

Click here for more info!

► On this week’s Inside ND Sports Podcast, former Notre Dame wide receiver Bobby Brown, currently an attorney, podcast host and youth football coach. Brown discussed what he's seen from the Irish this season, where the program is headed under Marcus Freeman, how Notre Dame's healthy receivers played against Duke, what Tobias Merriweather needs to do to get back on track, the trust in Rico Flores Jr., if ND could convert someone to wide receiver in the middle of the season, how good Sam Hartman has been, what Gerad Parker has shown as ND's offensive coordinator and more. The podcast can be listened to via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Podbean and Pocket Casts. ► Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey landed a massively impactful recruit on Wednesday morning, in 6-foot-5 center Kate Koval. If you haven’t checked out our story on the nation’s top center and top 5 overall prospect in the 2024 class, here’s your chance: Front and center, Notre Dame WBB lands top post prospect in Kate Koval. ► And, finally, thanks to all who have been listening to WSBT radio this season, as I have rejoined Darin Pritchett as a co-host on Weekday SportsBeat (960 AM, live streaming at wsbtradio.com) on Wednesdays and Thursdays during the 2023 Notre Dame Football season. I'm also co-hosting the pregame shows with Darin and Tyler Horka (which is not a clever stage name for Tyler James). The pregame show on Saturday this week runs from 4-6:30 p.m. ET. The weekday shows run from 5-6 p.m. ET. This week’s pregame show starts at 9 a.m. ET. You can download episodes as podcasts. As far as this week's chat … Please include your NAME and HOMETOWN along with your question(s), Here are the rules:

Eric Hansen: Off we go ... Dave from Ponte Vedra, Fla.: I’m sure I have the same concerns as many of your readers—penalties, poor tackling, interior offensive line play, etc. My question is, what’s going on with Tobias Meriweather? For all his obvious gifts, he doesn’t seem to show up. Other than one long completion, I can’t recall much of anything else. Eric Hansen: I referenced this week's podcast with former Notre Dame wide receiver Bobby Brown, and I think his answer to that question would be worth listening to for more depth. So here's my take. The sophomore, who had 1 reception last season in limited opportunities, has seven catches halfway through this season for 147 yards and 1 TD. He has also had more snaps than any other Irish receiver this season (243). His talent is real. His impediment to tapping into that, in my opinion, is confidence. I think that's the biggest difference between freshman Rico Flores Jr. and Tobias (they play the same position when everyone's healthy). Tobias may know the offense better, but Flores is oblivious to the crowds, to the expectations, to the pressure. And that's huge. The shortened version of what Brown said re Tobias on the podcast is what will get Merriweather past his inconsistencies is making big plays in a game and then building on that confidence. Is it worth the investment? If/when Merriweather plays up to his potential, it changes the dynamic of what opposing defensive coordinators can do in terms of scheming up to limit the rest of ND's offense. If you're going to try to man up with him, you'd better have a corner like Ben Morrison. If you don't, you're taking a huge risk. Right now, there's not enough consistency to warrant that as a risk not worth taking.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTYzMTY4MTY4NSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Related content

Ray from East Wenatchee, Wash.: Eric, What has been the most surprising thing about the team this year from your perspective? Which players have surprised you the most? Eric Hansen: Hi Ray. I'm assuming you're asking for the good kind of surprises? From a team standpoint — and I know this is going to get some tomatoes thrown at me right after the Duke game — but I would say offensive coordinator Gerad Parker's in-game adjustments over the entire season, and then DC Al Golden's ability to evolve the defense into a more difficult scheme to play against (yes, the tackling needs to be better). Since we got to see so much training camp practices, there haven't been too many individual surprises for me, and most have been rotational players like RB Gi'Bran Payne, WR Rico Flores Jr., TE Cooper Flanagan and then DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste. With JJB, I wasn't sure if he could be more than a timeshare guy. Now, I believe he has a chance to be a difference-maker. Fred from Richmond: Eric, I hope all is well with you and your family. I want to get your opinion on the number of penalties the Irish keep having almost every game. Is it a lack of focus, coaching or just players so amped up they are just too aggressive. I also don't understand the absence of Jadarian Price, I felt he looked like a stud when he got the ball in his hands. One last complaint our schedule makers really put us behind the eight ball with these consecutive late away games. The team loses a practice day because of travel, which hurts our preparation. GO IRISH!!! Eric Hansen: Hi Fred. We're all good, thanks. Birthday coming up this weekend for grandkid No. 4 in the birth order. Let me unpack the different questions you have here. Penalties have not been consistent in the cause or type. In the Duke game, a lot of it was attributed to the road environment at Duke, which will be magnified exponentially Nov. 4 at Clemson, by the way. That, to me, is on the coaching staff. I am a big believer in Jadarian Price as well. But I think two things are at play here ... being careful to an extent as not to overtax the surgically repaired Achilles tendon and Jeremiyah Love's ascendance. ... And ND only has control over the kick times for its own home games (Ohio State and USC). TV determines that Duke and Louisville are night games, which seemed fairly unlikely heading into the season. It might make you feel better that the team switched from practicing on Sunday this year and taking Monday off to practicing on Mondays and taking Sunday off. The players love the change, especially in weeks like this. Here's offensive tackle Blake Fisher's thoughts on the change: ”It’s huge, especially a week like this. You get back at like four in the morning. Last year, we were in at like 11 practicing. It was crazy. This year, we showed up at like 12:40 and watched film, got treatment and whatever you do on Sunday. For me, Sundays are like my most stressful days. A lot of people always wonder why, but I’m thinking about school, football and trying to study for the next opponent, call my family and everything. I love to flip it and Mondays we have a walk-through and we watch the game. You’re really like getting two days off.” Bob from Oxnard, Calif.: Did most fans (and media) underestimate how difficult it would be for the team to re-group and focus after the heart-breaking, last-second loss to Ohio State? Do you think the team will be more focused and play better this week? Thanks. Eric Hansen: Hi Bob. I can see where it looks like a lack of focus and the ability to regroup, but I don't think that was the culprit. A few things ... with a healthy Riley Leonard and that defense, Duke is a legitimately good team. I think it's the brand name that throws people. The combination of missing its two best WRs and a tough game by the ND interior offensive line made it difficult for ND to have a smooth offensive operation. But this is a challenge of playing four straight night games and playing four straight top 25 teams four weeks in a row. I wrote about the sports science part of ND's approach earlier in the week. There's a mental challenge as well. Only ND, Washington and Kentucky are scheduled to face four ranked teams in succession this season. Lorne from Reno, Nev.: I'm sorry that I didn't ask this last week, but I was still recovering from the game. Wasn't it a mistake for tOSU to kick the extra point at the end of the game? Had Notre Dame blocked it and returned it for a 2-point conversion, the decision would have seemed inexcusable. With only 1 second left, there is no way that Notre Dame would be able to kick a field goal, so the point was meaningless. Though I am sure this had nothing to do with it (this is solely for the benefit of the conspiracy-theory crowd), wasn't the betting line about 3 points? And no, I did not have Notre Dame +3. Eric Hansen: Hi Lorne. Whether it was zero or one second left, I agree with your 100 percent. And that actually happened to an ND opponent late in the fourth quarter of a game in 2016, though not as late in the fourth quarter. Texas scored to make it 37-35, and with enough time for ND to come back and tie, so kicking the PAT made sense there. Still, it got blocked and Sean Crawford return it for two points to tie the game at 37-37 and send it into OT. Texas ended up winning in the second OT, 50-47. Larry from Topton, Pa.: Thanks for all the great writing Eric, and the (Wait – Flag on the play. False Start. Larry from Topton needs to move back 5 yards, but it is still first down). As I was saying Eric, thanks for all the great writing, and insightful podcasts, Football Never Sleeps, and especially your work on WSBT. You are the voice of reason and I really value your opinions. For my question – Ever since Hartman arrived in January, all through spring practice, and into summer camp, we heard something along the lines of: “Sam has never had an offensive line like he will have at ND; just imagine what he can do with the ND athletes surrounding him.” So now that we are ½ way through the season, can you please assess, how does this ND offensive line compare to what Sam had at Wake? Is what he has now a measurable improvement over what he had there? Eric Hansen: Ha, Larry. I lined up offsides and started to answer your question prematurely, so penalties offset. .... and thanks for the compliments and for watch/reading/listening. This is where some of the advanced analytics go off the rails for me and I need to lean into the conventional ones. ... So from that standpoint, ND is 19th nationally in sacks allowed out of 130. Wake is 126th out of 130. ND is 33rd in rushing offense and 15th in yards per carry. Wake is 46th and 90th, and that's with Wake playing total defenses ranked 113, 105, 83 and an FCS team (Elon). Tom from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hey Eric, Happy Birthday a few days early if memory serves me right. Also, looking forward to your zoom call with the ND Club of Atlanta on the 17th. Were the struggles of our interior OL vs Duke more to do with the Devils not respecting our WR's than the performance of the players who played so well the week before against a very good OSU DL?? Also, I don't think even the most ardent ND fan expected us to block 7 punts again in 2023, but it doesn't even look like we are getting close enough to force some shanked kicks. Your thoughts?? Thanks and GO Irish!!!! Eric Hansen: Tom, wow what a memory. It is coming up this month. Thank you. And yes, I'm really looking forward to the digital visit with the group in Atlanta. Marie from Atlanta, as you know, set that up. I told her NO questions that require calculus (I only got a C+ in that). ... With the running game woes, you nailed two important factors with your question ... not respecting the wide receivers and allowing Duke to add a safety to the run defense, and then the interior line having a bad day and putting ND behind the chains and making it more difficult to produce results in the pass game that would move that safety out of the box. Tyler James' outstanding film review goes into more depth with all this. I'll try to post a tweet that shows the safety problem after I post this answer. As far as the blocked punts, I do think there have been some rushed punts, and I asked first-year special teams coach Marty Biagi about his philosophy last night. "There’s definitely some elements where we don’t want to exploit ourselves too much. It’s been weird, there’s been multiple teams this year — and it’s probably because of how good coach Mase was last year, multiple teams have used their snappers in protection which adds one more person. Almost every single team this year has used their snapper into the protection, so it’s hard to gain that advantage, that Plus-1. "So between that and finding that right time to go after it without just being out of control, because obviously you have to still play for the fakes."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdWtlJiMzOTtzIHNhZmV0aWVzLCBwYXJ0aWN1bGFybHkgSmVyZW1p YWggTGV3aXMsIGJlY2FtZSBhIGZhY3RvciBpbiBsaW1pdGluZyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm90cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90cmVEYW1lPC9hPiYj Mzk7cyBydW5uaW5nIGdhbWUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaW5zaWRlTkRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGluc2lk ZU5Ec3BvcnRzPC9hPiBmaWxtIGFuYWx5c2lzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vQzg4ckpPMTg2SSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0M4OHJKTzE4Nkk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zZ3l5QmhkbVQ1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vc2d5eUJoZG1UNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUeWxlciBKYW1lcyAo QFRKYW1lc05EKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RKYW1l c05EL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA5NTc2NjA3MzM2MTc4MDQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Kevin from Sleepy Eye, Minn.: Eric!!!!!! Let's talk Eli Raridon. What should we expect? Can he make an impact? Go Irish! Eric Hansen: Kevin!!!!!! Sophomore tight end Eli Raridon is expected to make his season debut Saturday night against Louisville. The mental and physical recovery from a re-torn ACL in his right knee took just about a year, roughly 51 weeks. I still think ND eases him in. I would expect his snaps and production to pick up after the first bye week and for the final four games of the season. Yes, I think he can be another dynamic piece to the offense that could use another one. Dave from DC: Hi Eric - the football program put out a fantastic and insightful video yesterday that showed the communication between offensive staff during the final series against Duke. My question is, how on god's green earth does the end of the OSU game happen if this sort of system is in place with the defensive staff?!? Eric Hansen: Dave, I can only write how inexcusable and inexplicable it was so many times and in so many ways. The most puzzling aspect was that it came AFTER a timeout to set the defense. But at this point, Marcus isn't going to spill the tea. Unless it happens again, we probably need to move on at this point. I understand your frustration and bumfuzzlement. Ced Walker from Saginaw, Mich.: we need to get the ball more to chris tyree run some reverse plays jet sweeps all tobias merriweather need is confidence trust the process god bless the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us Eric Hansen: Hi Ced, No. 1 not a bad idea. No. 2 a very good idea. No. 1 would be good against a defense that overpursues. Mark from Orange County, Calif.: Hi Eric, thanks for hosting these chats. really appreciate your insights. Some old familiar feelings started creeping in during the Duke game but then ND prevailed and a win is a win. With our starting receivers back this week do you think there will be a significant increase in passing plays as compared to the Duke game? What are the defensive strengths of this week's opponent. Fake punt deserves several !!!!! Eric Hansen: Sorry, got these a little out of order ... to Mark's question. Thank you, Mark. I think you mean SUCCESSFUL pass plays, not just pass plays. The 31 pass plays the Irish ran against Duke was the most in a game this season ... not by a ton, but it was the most. it's ranged between 24 and 30 in the five games prior. Louisville's defense is pretty balanced, and with the two WRs back, I think you'll see a fairly balanced offensive attack from ND. What Louisville does best defensively is defend in the red zone and create turnovers. ... The team remaining on the schedule in which its so much weaker defensively against the pass than the run is Pitt. So maybe that's the game you'll see the most pass attempts. And yes exclamation points for the fake punt, please!!!! Myliah from El Cerrito, Calif.: Eric, I have a math background (I work in fintech now) and am always interested in that side of the game (as well as lingering camera shots of Hartman's kingly beard). My interest was further piqued when I read that Freeman leans on analytics, as I suspect more coaches do these days. I've been wondering about calls for running plays on 3rd and very long (10+). Rees frustratingly did it more than a few times last year, if I remember correctly, and then Parker did it again during ND's last possession against OSU. Depending on the QBs completion rates for the game or even the season, the likelihood of gaining 1st down by running is often statistically lower than when passing in those situations. And the way Hartman was playing, another pass attempt after that failed screen pass seemed in order. Incomplete? You punt it anyway. I get it, ball security, etc. but 3rd and very long running plays seem weak, even with ND's running back talent. What other variables play into these decisions? Opponent defensive looks? Eric Hansen: First of all, Myliah, I get distracted by how cool of a name you have. Give your parents a pat on the back from me. ... So this is a pretty straightforward question but with a lot of tentacles. What goes into running on third-and-10? Let's start with game circumstances. How much time and whether you have the lead (and by how much) I'd put at the top of the list. OK, now let's take that all-important first priority out of the equation. Let's say it's a tie game very early in the third quarter. Then what would come into play for me as an offensive play-caller is the look I'm getting on defense and whether I can get the matchups I want in the passing game against that. If I can't, and I think I can fool the defense, I'd consider a run there, especially if my defense is playing well. Complementary football should always come into play. For instance, I'd be much more reluctant to give the ball to USC's Caleb Williams than say Brennan Armstrong at NC State (who's officially broken). Maybe your offensive line has had a rough series in pass protection and you need some time to adjust between series to some new defensive wrinkle, so maybe you don't risk a pass there. Maybe a sack would take your out of field goal range. Lots of variables. Wind direction. Rain. All those things can come into play. So there are analytics and instincts that need to be leaned into as well. Adam from Dayton, Ohio: Eric, been hard for me to make a chat this season, but we fans appreciate everything about you! Was listening to an ND podcast, and one of the hosts mentioned Marcus Freeman's comments about the end of the game...both about wanting Audric to go down at the one...and also Freeman (with audio proof in the video ND media released--which was awesome) seeming to just want to center the ball for a long field goal attempt to win the game. And the host mentioned hearing that and thinking "man, I hope we didn't bring Tressel-Ball to South Bend". This is something I have feared and mentioned to you as well, and I believe you have pushed back on. But, I would love to hear your current thoughts on Freeman's plan to finish the Duke game, because it does sound A LOT like Tressel. Also, does the game against Ohio St. give you more or less confidence the Irish can beat USC and what did you see to make you think that? Eric Hansen: Well, Adam, glad you're back and glad it wasn't my answers, my cologne or the reinstatement of the "no bare feet" rule that chased you away. First, I think to completely dismiss the coaching principles of a guy who won eight national coach of the year awards, five FCS/Div. I-AA national titles and FBS national championship with an Ohio State team that ranked 70th in total offense doesn't have a lot of merit. Granted, if Tressel were still coaching, he would have had to evolve, but some of his concepts still work quite well. Defensive excellence, an emphasis on special teams to name a couple. And I think that's what Marcus does, adapts the parts of Tressel's philosophy that work in 2023 and leave the rest on the table. Eric Hansen: Marcus' job is to win games, not set offensive records doing so. I think whether to put the game in the lap of a kicker with great range but a 50 percent success rate is debatable. But you could argue that continuing to try to push the ball downfield with an offense running with a couple of flat tires may not have been the right option given those circumstances. ... and risk a sack or turnover that would have eliminated the field goal option. Again up for debate, but Duke is light years better on defense than USC. The challenges the Trojans bring are very different.