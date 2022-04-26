 InsideNDSports - Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-26 06:45:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer (right) gets his freak on after the Blue-Gold Game, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer (right) gets his freak on after the Blue-Gold Game, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. (Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insidendsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-april-27-2022-12971.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Wednesday afternoon. Notre Dame Football Live Chat will continue in weekly mode next week, then move to an intermittent schedule for the offseason.

