Quarterback Tyler Buchner out for Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game
The finale of Notre Dame's spring football schedule already lost a bit of luster.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in Saturday's Blue-Gold Game (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock) in Notre Dame Stadium. Buchner was wearing a brace on his right ankle at the spring game's draft Wednesday morning.
Buchner and junior Drew Pyne are in the midst of a quarterback competition for the starting role in the 2022 season. Pyne will play quarterback for both the Blue and Gold teams on Saturday.
Head coach Marcus Freeman said Buchner rolled his ankle when he missed the bottom step walking down stairs Tuesday night after a quarterbacks meeting.
"Unfortunate accident, so he'll be out for the spring game," Freeman said. "He got 13 really, really good practices in. I'm pleased with that part of it."
Buchner played more than Pyne last season as a change-of-pace quarterback behind starter Jack Coan. Buchner played 163 snaps in 10 games. Buchner turned those opportunities into 336 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 46 carries and 298 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on 21-of-35 passing (60%) with three interceptions.
Pyne played 53 snaps in two games against Wisconsin and Cincinnati last season to follow up his 25 snaps as a freshman in 2020. Pyne completed 15 of his 30 passes (50%) for 224 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He netted a loss of six yards on six carries.
The Gold team drafted freshman quarterback Steve Angeli. The Blue team drafted sophomore quarterback Ron Powlus III.
