Quarterback Tyler Buchner out for Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game

The finale of Notre Dame's spring football schedule already lost a bit of luster.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in Saturday's Blue-Gold Game (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock) in Notre Dame Stadium. Buchner was wearing a brace on his right ankle at the spring game's draft Wednesday morning.

Buchner and junior Drew Pyne are in the midst of a quarterback competition for the starting role in the 2022 season. Pyne will play quarterback for both the Blue and Gold teams on Saturday.

Head coach Marcus Freeman said Buchner rolled his ankle when he missed the bottom step walking down stairs Tuesday night after a quarterbacks meeting.

"Unfortunate accident, so he'll be out for the spring game," Freeman said. "He got 13 really, really good practices in. I'm pleased with that part of it."

