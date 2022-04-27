Notre Dame lands commitment from 2023 four-star DL Boubacar Traore

Boubacar Traore had long been verbally committed to Boston College when Notre Dame offered the 2023 defensive line recruit last October. Traore gave his initial pledge to the Eagles on Aug. 5, 2020. When he ditched his Boston College commitment in March of this year, all signs pointed to Notre Dame as Traore's future destination. The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Traore completed his flip to the Irish on Wednesday, when he announced a new commitment to Notre Dame following a two-day campus visit. The Irish didn't stop pursuing Traore through the defensive line coach transition from Mike Elston to Al Washington. The four-star recruit proved to have too much tantalizing talent to ignore. Rivals ranks Traore as the No. 16 weakside defensive end and No. 223 overall in the 2023 class. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI1NzYwMzM4MiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Traore became the first defensive line commitment for Washington in the 2023 class. Washington inherited highly touted defensive ends Keon Keeley, a five-star recruit, and Brenan Vernon, a four-star recruit. Washington also added his first 2024 defensive line commitment on Saturday, from four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain. Both Traore and Vernon could have some position versatility in college as a big end or defensive tackle in Notre Dame's defense. Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden have embraced that kind of flexibility with the current roster, so it's not surprising to see that reflected in Notre Dame's recruiting classes. The Irish are still in pursuit of a pair of four-star defensive tackles: Jason Moore and Devan Houstan. The latter visited Notre Dame in January. The former attended Notre Dame's victory over North Carolina last October. Houstan seems more likely to make a commitment decision sooner than Moore. Traore gave the Irish their fourth commitment in the last nine days starting with four-star wide receiver Braylon James on April 19. Davis-Swain became Notre Dame's first 2024 commitment Saturday. Then four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton committed to the Irish on Monday.