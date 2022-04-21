Podcast: Tom Mendoza on FUND's mission of supporting ND athletes with NIL

Notre Dame’s spring football will come to a close Saturday on what’s expected to be a beautiful day in South Bend for the Blue-Gold Game.

But before the attention turns to the spring game, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to shed some light on the new non-profit organization created to support Notre Dame student-athletes known as FUND: Friends of the University of Notre Dame.

The NIL-inspired foundation is being led by former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. Tom Mendoza, a Notre Dame alum and namesake of the Mendoza College of Business, is also a member of the organization’s board. Mendoza spoke with James and Hansen on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast about his involvement.

Mendoza also discussed why he wanted to get involved, how the money will be directed to student-athletes and charities, in which ways we may see the NIL marketplace evolve, his favorite stories of ND football players thriving outside of the sport and more.

Then James and Hansen made Blue-Gold Game predictions in Place Your Bets (22:54) before answering questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:12).