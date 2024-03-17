Another Jerome Bettis plans to play college football at Notre Dame. Three-star wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of former Irish running back Jerome Bettis Sr. (1990-92), announced Sunday his verbal commitment to Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class. Bettis Jr. shared the news on St. Patrick’s Day, which also serves as the football program’s “Pot of Gold” Day in which close to 100 offers are expected to be extended to 2026 class recruits. On last year’s “Pot of Gold” Day, Bettis Jr. received his Notre Dame offer. “It means a lot, because I know it’s a big day for Notre Dame football as a whole,” Bettis Jr. said of the timing of his announcement. “For that to be able to be a part of it, that means a lot. Obviously, that’s the day last year that I announced the offer. For it to be one year exactly, that’s pretty cool.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here for more info!

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4piY77iP4piY77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KY1pW Z0tjdGxhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmNaVmdLY3RsYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKZXJvbWUgQmV0dGlzIEpyIChAamVyb21lYmV0dGlzanIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamVyb21lYmV0dGlzanIvc3RhdHVz LzE3NjkzNTA1OTY5NTAxODgwNTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggMTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Related Content ► Notre Dame football launches Pot of Gold Day for 2026 class ► Tracking Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold offers ► Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Day produced commitments in three straight classes ► Defensive positions ND needs to address the most on Pot of Gold Day ► 12 Midwestern 2026 offensive prospects that should be on Notre Dame radar --------------------------------------------------------------- The 6-foot-2, 191-pound Bettis Jr. has been a frequent visitor on Notre Dame’s campus since receiving an offer last March. He visited five times last year and was on campus in January for junior day. He plans to return for another visit Friday. “The biggest thing that led to my decision was the just the feeling I get when I’m at Notre Dame,” Bettis Jr. said. “Much more than any other school — obviously, people say this all the time — it just feels like such a home for me. I feel so comfortable there with everybody there. The players, the commits, the entire staff, the people at Notre Dame. I feel comfortable there, and that made my decision super easy.” Bettis Jr. remained a priority target for the Irish through the offensive coaching staff transition this offseason. He’s been getting to know new wide receivers coach Mike Brown and is excited to see how offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock improves the Irish offense. “Getting to know him as a person and as a man has been great,” Bettis Jr. said of Brown. “I’m sure he’s somebody who can help mold me both as a person and as an athlete. I’m excited to get to know him more and then eventually get to work with him.” Denbrock’s history with Notre Dame matters, but Bettis knows him from his work at LSU, where he coached Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and two potential first-round NFL Draft picks at wide receiver, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., last season. “To bring that to Notre Dame when they’re in need of a highly explosive offense and knowing he can deliver on that, that’s something that’s really exciting,” Bettis Jr. said. “I can’t wait to be a part of that.” Head coach Marcus Freeman has been the constant in Bettis Jr.’s Notre Dame recruitment. “I’m sure everybody’s heard this a lot, but he’s such a great coach and he’s so personable,” Bettis Jr. said. “For him to be the leader of Notre Dame football, it makes it so much more enticing almost for me to want to go there and want to play under him. Just because of how great of a person he is. Then obviously he’s an outstanding coach. I’d love to play under him.” Bettis Jr. will have to earn a path to playing time at Notre Dame once he arrives. He’s yet to be the star in College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy’s offense. He finished last season with 30 catches, fourth on the team, for 369 yards and four touchdowns, both third on the team. Senior Ben Grice, who signed with Wake Forest, and junior Josiah Abdullah, who’s committed to Florida, were the leading wide receivers last season. Bettis Jr. had plenty of college suitors even if many have long believed he would end up at Notre Dame. His offer list surpassed 20 schools and included Texas A&M, Duke, Mississippi, Missouri and Georgia Tech. Rivals hasn’t been quite as sold on Bettis Jr.’s future. He was not included in the latest ranking of the top 100 wide receivers in the 2025 class. He’s slated as the No. 67 prospect in Georgia for 2025. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc2OTE5NTIyMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK