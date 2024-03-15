It may be hard to keep track of all the offers Notre Dame football extends in the 2026 class on Sunday as part of it’s annual "Pot of Gold Day" that occurs on St. Patrick’s Day.

But Inside ND Sports will have you covered with all the Pot of Gold action Sunday. That’s because in the flurry of activity, there will almost certainly be future Notre Dame commitments.

In each of the previous three Pot of Gold Day offer sprees, someone has eventually ended up committing in the months after receiving a St. Patrick’s Day offer from the Irish. As it goes with recruiting, not all of those commitments made it to the finish line as Notre Dame signees.

Pot of Gold Day isn’t just limited to new scholarship offers. The Irish coaching and recruiting staffs will also take the opportunity to reaffirm their interest in previously offered recruits.

All told, six eventual Notre Dame signees were recognized on Pot of Gold Day in the 2023 and 2024 classes. And the Irish have seven verbal commitments in the 2025 class who were recognized on Pot of Gold Day last year.

Let’s look back at the gold the Irish have mined on Pot of Gold Day.

