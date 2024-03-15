Notre Dame's Pot of Gold Day produced commitments in three straight classes
It may be hard to keep track of all the offers Notre Dame football extends in the 2026 class on Sunday as part of it’s annual "Pot of Gold Day" that occurs on St. Patrick’s Day.
But Inside ND Sports will have you covered with all the Pot of Gold action Sunday. That’s because in the flurry of activity, there will almost certainly be future Notre Dame commitments.
In each of the previous three Pot of Gold Day offer sprees, someone has eventually ended up committing in the months after receiving a St. Patrick’s Day offer from the Irish. As it goes with recruiting, not all of those commitments made it to the finish line as Notre Dame signees.
Pot of Gold Day isn’t just limited to new scholarship offers. The Irish coaching and recruiting staffs will also take the opportunity to reaffirm their interest in previously offered recruits.
All told, six eventual Notre Dame signees were recognized on Pot of Gold Day in the 2023 and 2024 classes. And the Irish have seven verbal commitments in the 2025 class who were recognized on Pot of Gold Day last year.
Let’s look back at the gold the Irish have mined on Pot of Gold Day.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► 12 Midwestern 2026 offensive prospects that should be on Notre Dame radar
► 2026 CB Joey O'Brien reflects on Notre Dame visit, inital bond with staff
► 2025 DL Javeon Campbell updates relationship with Notre Dame football
► Chat Transcript: Assessing Notre Dame's WRs and Riley Leonard's 'it' factor
► Portal Roundup: Colgate RB Max Hurleman commits to ND as walk-on transfer
---------------------------------------------------------------
2023 class
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2021, Notre Dame extended at least 29 new offers in the 2023 class, but none of those recruits signed with the Irish. Five-star recruits Keon Keeley, a defensive end, and Peyton Bowen, a safety, were committed at one point after Pot of Gold offers, but they ended up signing with Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively.
Cornerback Micah Bell, a four-star athlete in the 2023 class, ended up signing with the Irish, but his Pot of Gold offer didn’t come until St. Patrick’s Day 2022.
2024 class
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, Notre Dame extended at least 65 new offers in the 2024 class. Four of those offer recipients ended up signing with Notre Dame: five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, four-star offensive guard Peter Jones and four-star tight end Jack Larsen. Four-star quarterback CJ Carr, who had already received an offer, was also recognized by the Irish staff as a top target.
Two Pot of Gold offers that year ended up as 2024 class decommits: four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado) and four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle (Michigan).
2025 class
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2023, Notre Dame extended at least 65 new offers in the 2025 class and connected with 80-plus recruits. Five verbal commitments are still active from those new offers: four-star quarterback Deuce Knight, four-star defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr., four-star cornerback Cree Thomas, four-star tight end James Flanigan and four-star linebacker/vyper Dominik Hulak. Two others have committed since having their offers reaffirmed on Pot of Gold Day: four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon and three-star linebacker Ko’o Kia.
The Irish have also lost commitments from a pair of Pot of Gold Day offers last year: four-star tight end Nate Roberts and three-star defensive end CJ May.
But there’s still several remaining targets in the 2025 class from last year’s Pot of Gold Day who could still end up in Notre Dame’s class: running back James Simon, wide receivers Talyn Taylor and Jerome Bettis Jr., linebackers Madden Faraimo, Christian Jones, Kamar Archie and Marco Jones, cornerbacks Devin Williams, Chuck McDonald III and Jahmir Joseph and safety Trey McNutt.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports