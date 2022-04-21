A dream deferred becomes a memorable reality for Jerome Bettis and ND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Had Lou Holtz advised Jerome Bettis after his junior season in 1992 to come back and play football for the Irish in ’93, the NFL Hall of Famer is convinced he would have taken that advice. But the now 50-year-old former star running back/current Notre Dame senior business major would have missed out on one of the most compelling chapters of finishing unfinished business imaginable. With a little more than three weeks to go until its culmination

“I think it's gonna be great for me, my family, obviously, and everyone involved — Bettis said Wednesday of the graduation ceremony on May 15, more than three decades in the making. That in itself, makes it great for Notre Dame. Of the 21 three-and-out juniors to wade into the NFL Draft pool as early entries since the NFL made that a reality in 1989, Bettis will become the ninth ND player overall to come back and get his degree and the fifth since 2019. Current Pittsburgh Steeler Stephon Tuitt, also taking classes this semester, is working on becoming the sixth soon. What elevates the Bettis experience for Notre Dame, especially its football program, is a change of heart on Bettis’ part to become visible and accessible. “It's so funny, because when I first got here, I said to myself, ‘I'm gonna stay out of the way. I'm just gonna be here. I'm gonna take these classes. Hopefully, I'm just gonna kind of blend in and nobody's gonna know this.’ That was a plan. “And so, the first class I sat in the front row. I’m thinking, ‘Nobody can see me. I'm right up front. Everybody's looking at the professor. I'm on the corner. Perfect. Hat down. I'm good.’ “And the first professor in the first class says, ‘OK, we're gonna go around. Everybody, I want you to tell me your name, where are you from? And tell me a little bit about you.’ “I'm like, ‘(Shoot). I’m not gonna get by.’ The same day, coach (Marcus) Freeman texts me, ‘Hey, I heard you’re on campus. Give me a call. I want to talk. Come by.’ “I was like, ‘(Shoot), here we go. Here we go.’” Here we go, indeed.

From meeting once a week with Freeman to impressing football recruits and their parents on campus visits to texting and calling junior running back Logan Diggs to watching practice and game film after class with senior linebacker JD Bertrand to leading cheers at a Duke-Notre Dame men’s basketball game to all kinds of non-football commitments, including speaking to those in the advanced MBA program. Wednesday Bettis served as the commissioner/emcee for Notre Dame’s first (at least in recent memory) Blue-Gold Game player draft. Saturday, he’ll be one of roughly 300 former Notre Dame football players attending the actual Blue-Gold Game itself (1 p.m. EDT; Peacock streaming). Typically, 20 come back, according to Notre Dame football director of player development Hunter Bivin, who collaborated with Freeman to make the people who comprise ND’s rich football history feel welcome about becoming part of its present. Bettis did it all without ignoring the central mission — going to class studying and passing. He confessed he stayed up as late as 3:30 a.m. to study for a midterm in his Business Foresight class, one of two subjects he described as kicking his butt this semester. “I was on my way to bed and I'm saying, ‘What the hell are you doing? You’ve got to be crazy.’” Bettis said. “I didn't do great. It was a monster. I think I'm gonna pass, but it won't be pretty.” His golf game suddenly isn’t pretty, either. And until this weekend the only times he saw his family this semester was during a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and last week when daughter Jada — a junior at The Westminster School in Atlanta — came up to try on Notre Dame for size herself. That included going to classes with her father. “I made her read some of the class material,” Bettis said. “She didn't like that at all. I said, ‘If I’ve got to do it, you’ve got to do it.’ But it was a great experience and she really got a lot out of it.”

