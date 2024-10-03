PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Three-star RB Daniel Anderson exits Notre Dame football's 2025 class

The last time running back prospect Daniel Anderson attended a Notre Dame game was during his junior year in 2023 while recovering from a foot injury.
The last time running back prospect Daniel Anderson attended a Notre Dame game was during his junior year in 2023 while recovering from a foot injury. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

What began as an unlikely story for Daniel Anderson and Notre Dame football won’t come with a happy ever after. Anderson, a three-star running back in the 2025 class, announced on Thursday night that he’s no longer committed to the Irish.

When Notre Dame offered Anderson following the Irish Invasion camp Back in June of 2023, the running back from Bryant (Ark.) High only had one other scholarship offer — from FCS school Long Island University. Anderson committed to running backs coach Deland McCullough and head coach Marcus Freeman a little more than three months later.

Anderson’s on-field production and college projection from Rivals has diminished since then. As a sophomore at Bryant in 2022, Anderson rushed 74 times for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns during Bryant’s fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship run. Anderson entered his junior season rated by Rivals as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 running back and No. 171 overall in the class.

Anderson hasn’t lived up to those high expectations since then. His junior season was cut short after five games in which he rushed 29 times for 164 yards and one touchdown. In a healthy return from his foot injury, Anderson still hasn’t become the workhorse back for Bryant as a senior.

In the first three games of the season for which stats were reported to MaxPreps, Anderson totaled 32 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Per the Arkansas Democrat, Anderson rushed twice for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-13 blowout victory over Little Rock Central in his fourth game of the season.

And yet Anderson has been in a timeshare in the backfield with senior Myron Thrash Jr., whose only Division I offer is from Long Island, and junior Zekariah Kertis-Jones, who became an all-conference player last year in Anderson’s absence.

Rivals' analysts dropped Anderson out of the Rivals250 in February and knocked him down to a three-star prospect in August. He’s currently ranked as the No. 28 running back in the 2025 class.

Without Anderson, Notre Dame has 21 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The Irish lost four-star QB Deuce Knight's commitment on Wednesday, with Knight flipping his commitment to Auburn.

Four-star recruit Justin Thurman, who attended the last two home games, becomes the lone running back committed to the Irish class. Anderson hasn’t been on campus since July.

The Irish previously pursued four-star running back James Simon as a potential third running back for the 2025 class, but Simon committed to Texas in May. The Irish haven’t been publicly pursuing other running back recruits since then, but that could soon change with the coaching staff already hitting this week with no game on the schedule Saturday. Only two previously offered 2025 running backs remain uncommitted: four-star recruit Ousmane Kromah and three-star recruit Jayshon Limar.

Anderson becomes the sixth former Notre Dame commit in the 2025 recruiting cycle after four-star tight end Nate Roberts (current Ohio State commit), three-star defensive end CJ May (Louisville), three-star wide receiver Shaun Terry (Missouri), four-star safety Ivan Taylor (Michigan) and four-star quarterback Deuce Knight (Auburn).

Notre Dame filled up most of its offensive class early in the 2025 cycle, but it landed Tuesday the first new offensive commitment in months when wide receiver target Antavious Richardson flipped his pledge from South Florida.

Then Knight finally ditched the Irish on Wednesday to commit to Auburn. Prior to Richardson, the last offensive commitment to come from someone still in the class belonged to three-star recruit Jerome Bettis Jr. on St. Patrick's Day.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSYjMzk7cyDwn4+hPyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3A3U0RUOWpGSkEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wN1NEVDlqRkpBPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbmllbC5BbmRlcnNvbiAoQERhbmllbEtBbmRlcnNvbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5pZWxLQW5kZXJzb24v c3RhdHVzLzE4NDIwMzQ5NTc3NzE3NDMyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

