Notre Dame's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class took a hit Sunday night. Three-star defensive end CJ May ditched his verbal commitment to the Irish, he told Inside ND Sports. May had been pledged to Notre Dame since he made his decision a visit for the Ohio State game in late September. Despite his commitment, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior at Highland Home (Ala.) High, hasn't been shy about looking into other options. Auburn, specifically, has been making a strong push for May. He's visited the Tigers three times since committing to Notre Dame.

