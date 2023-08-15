Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class shrank Tuesday with the loss of tight end Nate Roberts. The four-star prospect decommitted from the Irish less than two months after verbally pledging to head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker and the rest of the staff in June. Roberts attends Washington (Okla.) High and has reported several new offers this summer from Florida, Florida State and Nebraska. Oklahoma continued to push for the in-state product well beyond his announced commitment. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound recruit released a top 12 of Notre Dame, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in early June. He visited Michigan and Ohio State prior to his final Notre Dame visit in June before his decision. Rivals ranks Roberts as the No. 119 overall player and No. 2 tight end in the 2025 class. Roberts, as well as Notre Dame's remaining 2025 commits, running back Justin Thurman and defensive tackle Davion Dixon, all have 5.8 ratings. According to the Rivals Football Team Recruiting Rankings Formula, recruits that fall between 5.8 and 6.0 are labeled All-America candidates, among the top 300-325 prospects overall and deemed to have NFL Draft potential in the first three rounds.

After losing Roberts, Notre Dame's 2025 class falls from No. 7 to No. 16 with a point total of 204 between Dixon and Thurman. With only one tight end committed to their 2024 class in four-star recruit Jack Larsen, the Irish plan to keep pursuing four-star tight end and Notre Dame legacy James Flanigan in the 2025 class. His father, Jim, played defensive line for Notre Dame from 1990-93. James has visited campus three times since March and reports offers from schools like Illinois, Michigan, Stanford and Wisconsin.