Three-star ATH Ben Minich sets commitment date

The decision is in for three-star athlete Ben Minich. The 2023 recruit will announce his commitment Friday at 6 p.m. EDT.

Minich, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, will commit to one of five schools: Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Stanford.

Notre Dame hosted Minich for an unofficial visit last week. The Irish offered Minich on July 20 as a follow-up to his Notre Dame camp performance June 21. He became a priority after the Irish couldn't get No. 1 safety Caleb Downs, who eventually committed to Alabama, in their class.

Minich's offer list started to expand after he recorded a wind-aided 100-meter dash time of 10.47 seconds a week after running a wind-legal 10.77 the previous week. All five of Minich's finalists offered him following those documented track times.