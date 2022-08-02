Three-star RB, ND target Dylan Edwards sets commitment date

Dylan Edwards will announce Saturday his second commitment decision of the summer. The three-star running back in the 2023 class initially committed to Kansas State on June 23. However, that didn't stop Notre Dame from targeting Edwards, a Kansas State legacy. The Irish extended Edwards a scholarship offer last Wednesday and welcomed him to campus for a visit the following day. By Friday, the Derby (Kan.) High product backed off his commitment to the in-state Wildcats. Rivals ranks the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Edwards as the No. 10 all-purpose back and No. 3 prospect in Kansas for the 2023 class.

Edwards made headlines July 16 at the Under Armour Future 50 camp at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. There, he ran a laser-timed 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which registered a speed of 22.9 mph on the Catapult GPS system. In doing so, he edged USC five-star wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch and ND safety commit Peyton Bowen. Since January, Edwards had accumulated 20 other scholarship offers before Notre Dame entered the mix last week. Before committing to Kansas State about six weeks ago, Edwards also officially visited Nebraska and Oklahoma. On May 13, Edwards named a top 10 that included schools like Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon and Wisconsin. For Notre Dame, Edwards' versatility makes him an intriguing option.

"He's a guy where you can find multiple ways of to get the ball in his hands," Rivals national analyst Clint Cosgrove said. "You want him in space with defenders trying to tackle him in one-on-one situations. As a defensive coordinator, you often game-plan based on the offensive personnel. Edwards adds a different dimension. He can do damage from many different places." The increase in attention for Edwards came after a junior season in which he was named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year. He rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns (12.5 yards per carry). Edwards is still developing as a receiver, as he only caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

While Inside ND Sports likes Notre Dame's chances to land Edwards on Saturday, Notre Dame remains a strong contender for 2023 prospects Ronan Hanafin and Jeremiyah Love. Like Edwards, both players can play multiple positions at the next level, including the ability to play defense. Notre Dame has primarily recruited Hanafin as a wide receiver and Love as a running back. Edwards' commitment date is set two days after 2023 four-star linebacker and top Notre Dame target Jaiden Ausberry shares his decision. Inside ND Sports also expects Hanafin, Love and 2023 class safety target Ben Minich to announce commitment decisions before their senior seasons. Currently, Notre Dame has the No. 1 class in the 2023 Rivals team rankings with 2,697 points. Alabama is approaching the top spot with 2,579 points.