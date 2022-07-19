2023 Rivals100 LB Jaiden Ausberry sets Aug. 4 commitment date

Notre Dame’s top remaining 2023 class linebacker target is set to come off the board in 16 days. Four-star prospect Jaiden Ausberry will announce his college commitment on Aug. 4, he confirmed to Inside ND Sports. Ranked by Rivals as the No. 80 overall player, No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 7 player in Louisiana, Ausberry will choose between Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, and Auburn. The announcement comes just two days after Ausberry told Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris he was eyeing a December decision. Instead, Ausberry will wrap up his recruitment before his senior season.

The Baton Rouge (La.) University Laboratory School product officially visited Notre Dame the weekend of June 11 for his third overall trip to South Bend. Ausberry also made official visits to Auburn, Michigan and Texas A&M. The rising senior linebacker's father, Verge Ausberry, is an LSU alum and executive director of external relations in the school's athletics department. His brother, Austin Ausberry, signed with Auburn as a cornerback in the 2022 class. Although Jaiden has intermediate family connections elsewhere, his decision will be independent. "For Austin and Jaiden, their dad does a good job of allowing them to go through the process and make decisions," said Andy Martin, Jaiden's high school head coach. "They're not going to step in unless they see him make a big mistake. Their dad is going to let him see where they fit and where they feel comfortable." Jaiden also has strong connections to Notre Dame. Since his offer last June, he started a relationship with Marcus Freeman before his promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach. Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington also has a long-standing relationship with Jaiden from his time as Ohio State's linebackers coach. Those bonds and ND's other offerings made the program an attractive option for the four-star recruit. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTMwMTY4ODYzMSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK