The long road back — and ahead — for the Notre Dame baseball program

Editor’s Note: This is the third story in our four-part Big Picture Series that will focus on various aspects of the Notre Dame athletic program from the vantage point of Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick .

What the 64-year-old and now retired Mainieri saw in person on the field matched up with his impressions from a distance. A college baseball sleeping giant had awakened but so had some of the heartache that was baked into the experience during his own 12-year run at ND.

The special reunion included taking in a three-game series with Boston College in which the current ND baseball team was engaged.

For three days, as April turned to May, coach Paul Mainieri and 23 players from Notre Dame’s 2002 College World Series team returned to campus to celebrate and remember when the Irish baseball program was as good as it’s ever been.

“The players, when I watch them play, make me think back to the players from my era,” said Mainieri, who, after nine NCAA Tourney runs in 12 seasons, left to revive a stagnant LSU program in the summer of 2006.

“The way that they played the game — hard-hosed, scrappy, competitive, good defense, good pitching. And with a coach, like Link Jarrett, who knows how to do it.

“But I’m afraid if they don’t support the program a little bit better with some maybe capital improvements or whatever they need to do, a coach like Link — he’s not threatening to leave. He’s never said anything to me. But it’s hard to retain a great coach if he feels like he’s fighting the battle alone.”

Last season, after Jarrett coaxed the Irish to within a game of the College World Series, his name came up in the conversation to replace the retiring Mainieri at LSU. Then hours after Clemson canned coach Mitch Lee this week, Jarrett was being framed as a “home run” replacement.

And so three seasons into a baseball renaissance — the first of which was truncated 13 games in because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Notre Dame stands at a crossroads.

“It’s working now, and I’m not going to jump to the assumption that it can’t continue to work,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said. “But as with all our programs, we’re always asking ourselves, ‘What do we need to do? Where do we need to make investments?’ And we will do that with baseball.

“And one of the great things is that Link’s success and his leadership has caused more people to want to be supportive of the program, which helps us.”

Building sustained success at a place where mitigating climate, geography and limits in missed class time are constant and formidable challenges has to be offset, though, by fixing the other parts of the program that don’t appear broken from the outside looking in at the moment.

Symbolically and pragmatically, the Notre Dame administration can look at the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s snub of sending a clear top 16 team on the road — specifically Statesboro, Ga., as a No. 2 seed in that four-team regional — as a wake-up call or accept there’s a glass ceiling it’s unwilling to fight through.

Notre Dame (35-14) opens Friday at 2 p.m. EDT against regional 3 seed Texas Tech (37-20), with No. 1 regional seed/16 national seed/host Georgia Southern (40-18) taking on 4 seed UNC-Greensboro (34-28) at 7 p.m. All games at 3,000-seat J.J. Clements Stadium are sold out.

The survivor of the double-elimination regional advances to the Super Regional round next week likely against and hosted by the overwhelming favorite to win this year’s national title, No. 1 Tennessee (53-7).

That’s Notre Dame’s gateway to the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Neb., a year after facing eventual national champ Mississippi State on the road in a similar scenario.

“I texted Link (Monday after the bracket reveal),” Mainieri said in a phone interview this week. “And I told him, ‘When you got the job, I told you that there were a lot of things that you were going to have to overcome. And this is one of them.’”

Mainieri’s 2002 team is living proof Notre Dame is capable of rising to the occasion. That Irish team did host a regional, but it got to the College World Series by going through seemingly invincible No. 1 Florida State in Tallahassee, beating the Seminoles two games out of three.

FSU was 59-8 that season and on a 25-game winning streak when the Irish arrived. Ironically, Jarrett, a former Seminole shortstop, saw it unfold in person. He was part of the radio broadcast team.

“I told Link that it means more when you have to do it the hard way,” Mainieri said. “In ‘02, we had to do it the hard way, and it meant so much to our players because it was so hard. What's done is done. You just have to overcome it now.”

Oregon State is a rare example of a Northern school that does that with some regularity. Under now-retired coach Pat Casey, the Beavers won a national title in 2006, then again in 2007 — as an unranked team — and a third time in 2018, Casey’s final season.

The current Oregon State team (44-15) opens regional play at its home field in Corvallis as the No. 3 overall national seed.

“The NCAA committee sent us to Corvallis for a regional in 2018, when I was at LSU,” Mainieri said. “Their facilities are better than Notre Dame’s, but they’re not spectacular. I looked around and was like ‘Man, why would kids want to come here?’

“So anything is possible if you have the right leadership. When you have support from the administration and you don’t get raw deals from the (NCAA Tourney) selection committee, it makes it a little bit easier. But nothing is impossible. They’ve proven that at Oregon State.”

Had the LSU job not come open after the 2006 season, Manieri is convinced he would have finished his career at Notre Dame.

The Hall-of-Famer, who coached at St. Thomas University and the Air Force Academy before coming to ND, said he turned down seven job offers prior to the LSU opportunity, including four from other SEC schools and two in the Big 12.

“I had no intention of ever leaving Notre Dame. I loved it there,” Mainieri said. “It was just that one school, LSU, where I had actually attended and met my wife as a freshman and I had so many special friends.

“I remember it was the year after (Hurricane) Katrina had hit and had destroyed the whole area. And the baseball program was kind of sputtering along. In a weird kind of way, I felt like it was a calling to me to help in the recovery down here if I could restore the pride in the baseball program that maybe would help the recovery of the whole area.

“I know it sounds crazy but what else can a baseball coach do? If you could restore the baseball program to a prideful entity, that was one way to help. Honestly, it was the only job for which I would have left Notre Dame. And how often is that job offered to you? That kind of thing rarely ever comes to pass. In this case, it happened.”

Initially, Mainieri even tried to talk then-athletic director Skip Bertman out of hiring him.

“If I hadn’t taken the job, I just think I would have regretted it,” he said. “Not taking my shot, given all the resources and everything else you have down here, to see if I could coach a team to a national championship.”