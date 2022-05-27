Editor’s Note: This is the second story in our four-part Big Picture Series that will focus on various aspects of the Notre Dame athletic program from the vantage point of Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

PART I

State of the football program and the growth of first-year head coach Marcus Freeman

► PART II

College sports’ emergence from pandemic abatement to pressure to join an arms race

PART III

ND’s evolution into a national baseball power and its commitment to its sustainability

PART IV

ND’s place in the NIL space and navigating a rapidly evolving college sports model

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------