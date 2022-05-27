Assessing Notre Dame's place in college sports' resuscitated arms race
Editor’s Note: This is the second story in our four-part Big Picture Series that will focus on various aspects of the Notre Dame athletic program from the vantage point of Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick.
PART I
State of the football program and the growth of first-year head coach Marcus Freeman
► PART II
College sports’ emergence from pandemic abatement to pressure to join an arms race
PART III
ND’s evolution into a national baseball power and its commitment to its sustainability
PART IV
ND’s place in the NIL space and navigating a rapidly evolving college sports model
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news