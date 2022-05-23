State of the Notre Dame football program and the growth of Marcus Freeman

Editor’s Note: This is the first story in our four-part Big Picture Series that will focus on various aspects of the Notre Dame athletic program from the vantage point of Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick. Part I State of the football program and the growth of first-year head coach Marcus Freeman Part II College sports’ emergence from pandemic abatement to pressure to join an arms race Part III ND’s evolution into a national baseball power and its commitment to its sustainability Part IV ND’s place in the NIL space and navigating a rapidly evolving college sports model ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The last time Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and the man he hired to rebuild Notre Dame football 12 ½ years ago spoke directly to one another was the Monday after Thanksgiving, when Brian Kelly called to say he was leaving. The former Notre Dame head football coach and all-time wins leader in program history eventually concocted a narrative to tell the college football world why. Swarbrick has left the new LSU coach’s rhetoric alone, letting others judge the authenticity of Kelly’s premise that Notre Dame’s commitment to physical program upgrades was somehow suddenly lagging. Swarbrick’s own notion of what constitutes the final pieces that separate the Notre Dame football program from its next national championship, six and half months into Kelly successor Marcus Freeman’s regime, is consistent with his late-Kelly Era response. “Marcus wouldn’t talk to me again if I didn’t say, ‘Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting.’” Swarbrick told Inside ND Sports.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI3MTY4OTY4NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

In an admittedly incomplete — yet hardly insignificant — sample size, Freeman has had Notre Dame intermittently perched atop the Rivals 2023 team recruiting rankings, with five of the 12 verbally committed players also holding scholarship offers from Kelly’s LSU Tigers. A 13th commitment and a leapfrog back to No. 1 is expected Thursday night, when four-star running back Jayden Limar announces his college decision. Freeman already has two players committed in the 2024 cycle, and none of the 14 combined in the two classes is rated lower than a four-star prospect. Meanwhile, among the stunning amount of star power committed to taking official visits to Notre Dame in June is four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, the nation’s No. 39 prospect regardless of position. He attends high school at University Laboratory School, actually located on the LSU campus and just under a mile from Tiger Stadium. “I think we’re a little better at starting with a broader net of who are the people who can most help us from a performance perspective," Swarbrick said of Freeman’s approach versus Kelly's. "And now let’s evaluate whether they can fit at Notre Dame. ‘Let’s first figure out who can help us win a national championship.’”



Drayk Bowen and Keon Keeley, two members of the burgeoning Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class, take in the Blue-Gold Game on April 23. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

But there’s a lot more to figure out in the new recruiting dynamics, including being competitive in the NIL space — an area we’ll explore in great detail in Part IV of this series — and managing a transfer portal process that isn’t going to favor Notre Dame. Incoming grad transfers are no problem, but freshmen and sophomores are hardly automatic. And juniors and seniors without a degree are almost untouchable for the Irish, with Northwestern safety transfer Brandon Joseph an anomaly that may never be repeated. In fact, Joseph told Inside ND Sports back in January that if he jumps into the NFL Draft pool after the 2022 season as an early entry, it would likely be easier/faster to get his undergraduate degree at Northwestern than Notre Dame because of the number of denied transferable credits. Arizona State wide receiver transfer Ricky Pearsall may have ended up landing at Florida in the end anyway. But after both ND and Pearsall — like Joseph, a senior-to-be — expressed initial mutual interest, the on-field match wasn’t replicated in admissions. “There are two pieces to that,” Swarbrick said of ND’s portal predicament in general terms and not in response to a specific player. “It gets a little complicated. There’s a process in bringing in a transfer — and it’s not unique to Notre Dame — where part of that is which credits transfer and which don’t. “It’s true everywhere. Well, how many credits transfer impacts whether you're satisfying the NCAA’s progress-toward-degree rules. You’re going into your senior year and a number of your credits don’t transfer. Then all of a sudden, you’re up against that problem. “So yeah, it’s not an absolute rule. Transferring in is more challenging the further along that you are in your education somewhere else. It has to do with evaluation of majors and transfer of credits and things that should be important to a university are important to our colleges (at Notre Dame).” What ND can address to widen its portal appeal is expediting admissions decisions, especially when a potential transfer is trying to get enrolled in time for spring-semester classes at his new school. “We’re all somewhat new to it,” Swarbrick said. “And we’re asking the colleges to evaluate more people on a transfer basis. Listen, just as we can be better on the field, we can be better at a process like this. But it’s important to understand how much the landscape has changed. “Part of my responsibility is to help the deans understand the changes and, ‘OK, here’s why we’re bringing you more transfers to evaluate. Here are the number of student-athletes who transferred out of Notre Dame. And here’s why it’s important for us to be able to replace them.’” Freeman’s preference is to use the portal judiciously anyway and do most of his building through high school recruiting. And from Swarbrick’s perspective, the Irish have strength in numbers in that regard. “Marcus has assembled a great staff,” he said. “And I loved reading the other day when he talked about – it's not about assembling a staff of great salespeople. It’s about having a staff of great listeners. “And he was so intentional when he hired people about the role they play in recruiting. So it starts with that staff. And I think Marcus has been incredibly effective in ensuring that the value proposition for Notre Dame is articulated succinctly, compellingly and that everybody is saying the same thing.”



ND athletic director Jack Swarbrick follows Marcus Freeman and family into Freeman's introductory press conference Dec. 6 as Notre Dame's new head football coach. (Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports Network)