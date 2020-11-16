The Gold Standard: Where Notre Dame Stands With Its 2021 Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On this date last year, Notre Dame had 16 of its eventual 17 signees in the 2020 class already committed. During the cycle before that, 19 of its 22 signees were already verballed by November. We’r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news