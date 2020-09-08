The Gold Standard: Scoop On Notre Dame’s 2022 Defensive Targets
Last Tuesday marked the first day where college coaches were allowed to initiate text message and phone call conversations with recruits in the 2022 class. Previously, the recruit had to make the phone call. When the clock turned to midnight and the date changed to Sept. 1, top prospects’ inboxes were flooded with messages from schools across the country.
Notre Dame was aggressive in reaching out to its offered (and not yet offered) 2022 prospects. BlueandGold.com has been gathering information on the Irish’s contact with these players, and there was so much to sort through that we had to make this a two-part article.
Click Here to read part one, and scroll down for the rundown on over 20 defensive Irish targets.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list of every class of 2022 recruit that Notre Dame contacted last week.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Queens (N.Y.) St. Francis Prep’s Kaleb Artis has been in close contact with the Notre Dame staff since receiving a scholarship a few months back. Last Tuesday, he was contacted by defensive line coaches Mike Elston and Mike O’Guin, plus received a message from head coach Brian Kelly. At this point, I feel that Notre Dame is the leader in Artis’ recruitment. Elston and Co. have done a really nice job so far selling the four-star prospect on the Fighting Irish, but a visit may need to occur to seal the deal.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news