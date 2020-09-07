The Gold Standard: Scoop On Notre Dame’s 2022 Offensive Targets
Last Tuesday marked the first day where college coaches were allowed to initiate text message and phone call conversations with recruits in the 2022 class. Previously, the recruit had to make the phone call. When the clock turned to midnight and the date changed to Sept. 1, top prospects’ inboxes were flooded with messages from schools across the country.
Notre Dame was aggressive in reaching out to its offered (and not yet offered) 2022 prospects. BlueandGold.com has been gathering information on the Irish’s contact with these players, and there was so much to sort through that we had to make this a two-part article.
Make sure to get the scoop on Notre Dame’s class of 2022 defensive targets in part two of The Gold Standard on Tuesday morning.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list of every class of 2022 recruit that Notre Dame contacted last week.
QUARTERBACK
As you can imagine, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Brian Kelly got in contact with their two offered 2022 quarterback targets. Rees checked in with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steven Angeli, which based on my understanding, was their first time getting in contact since Angeli received the offer August 17, and the four-star passer received a “nice message” from Kelly as well. Angeli’s phone blew up on Tuesday and spoke with the likes of LSU, Michigan State, West Virginia, Northwestern and many others.
