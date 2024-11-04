Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter still questionable for FSU

Jeter, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, missed most of the last three games prior to Notre Dame's second idle week on the 2024 schedule. He exited the Stanford game on Oct. 12 after his first kickoff with the injury. He missed the next two games with junior Zac Yoakam primarily handling field goals and extra points and graduate senior Eric Goins doing kickoffs.

The No. 10 Irish (7-1) will host the Seminoles for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff in Notre Dame Stadium, which will be televised on NBC. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Jeter has really improved in the last few weeks from his right hip injury.

Notre Dame football hopes to have starting kicker Mitch Jeter back for Saturday's game against Florida State (1-8), but Jeter remains listed as questionable on Monday's injury report.

Prior to his injury, Jeter made five of his seven field goal attempts this season for Notre Dame with both of his misses being blocked. He was 20-of-20 on extra points and averaged 63.3 yards per kickoff with 18 touchbacks on 28 kicks.

Yoakam made two field goals on four attempts in Jeter's place. He's 17-of-17 on extra points this season. Goins, who also filled in for some kickoffs against Purdue earlier this season, recorded 13 touchbacks on 25 kickoffs with an average of 63.8 yards.

Freshman defensive end Loghan Thomas was added to the injury report with a right hamstring issue from the Navy game. He's played in all eight games, primarily on special teams, and recorded three tackles, a half sack and one quarterback hurry.

Freshman defensive back Tae Johnson (left foot) will be available for the first time this season. He's now listed as the No. 2 cornerback behind fellow freshman Leonard Moore after previously being a safety for the Irish.

Notre Dame has stopped updating senior defensive tackle Jason Onye's availability, because he's out due to "personal reasons" rather than an injury. Freeman said Onye would be welcomed back to the team this season, but the focus is on supporting him right now. Onye, who remains off the depth chart, missed the last three games after recording seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup in the first five games of the seasons in a rotational role.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE