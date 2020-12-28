BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer recently caught up with coaches of three key Irish recruits in the 2022 class. Read what they had to say in this week’s edition of The Gold Standard.

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston offered the 6-4, 225-pounder in November. Alex Bauman has the chance to join his older brother, Kevin, in South Bend. I spoke with Red Bank Catholic head coach Michael Lange to learn more about the younger Bauman.

On Bauman’s scouting report …

“He’s an all-around player and has a lot of versatility. He’s similar to Kevin in some aspects but is different in others because we used him in a lot of spots. He plays tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and in some sets he’s a middle linebacker. Those two are great athletes. Alex has such great upside and is a great kid.”

On the Notre Dame offer going out very early and coming as a surprise …

“A little bit. Recruiting has been ramping up as he’s put more film out. Coaches have been calling since he played exceptionally well early in the season. I wasn’t surprised that the interest ramped up, and obviously he’s very excited about Notre Dame.”