Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame prepares for final hurdle into CFP





Join Eric Hansen and Tyler James at 7 p.m. EST for a special Tuesday edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss the progress Notre Dame has made since its loss to Northern Illinois, the challenges of closing out the regular season Saturday at USC, takeaways from head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference and the latest in recruiting. They'll answer questions live from viewers, too.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Xavier Watts