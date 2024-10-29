The five most impressive senior seasons from Notre Dame's 2025 commits

Notre Dame wide receiver commit Elijah Burress, right, catches one of his 11 touchdown receptions so far this season at Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic. (Photo by Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network)

Senior seasons are winding down for high school football players. With a little more than a month before the early signing period, Notre Dame's 2025 commits are putting the finishing touches on their high school careers. Inside ND Sports has been tracking the progress of Notre Dame's 23 verbal commitments in the 2025 class this fall. These five Notre Dame commits are having the best senior seasons.

WR Elijah Burress

Notre Dame needed at least one of its early three-star wide receivers to make a big leap in their senior seasons. Elijah Burress has delivered on that front at Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic. Burress has proven to be a playmaker and deep threat throughout the season. Burress might not have elite speed or size, but he’s an efficient route runner who doesn’t slow down when making his cuts. Burress has caught 26 passes for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns for his 7-1 DePaul Catholic team ahead of its final regular season game on Saturday. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

CB Mark Zackery

The 2024 season hasn’t been a banner one for Indianapolis Ben Davis, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort on Mark Zackery’s part. Zackery is the spark plug on offense and defense for the Giants. Defensively, where Zackery was recruited to play by Notre Dame, Zackery has tallied 49 tackles, six interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, three pass breakups, five tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. He almost has as many catches as tackles: 46. Zackery turned those into 730 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also returned six kickoffs for 119 yards and three punts for 28 yards. It will be fun to see how Notre Deme defensive backs coach Mike Mickens can develop Zackery’s talent when he arrives in South Bend after his senior season. That season may end soon for Zackery with Ben Davis (4-5) entering the first round of the IHSAA Class 6A playoffs this week.

TE James Flanigan

Notre Dame’s belief in James Flanigan should pay off when he joins the program. Flanigan has continued to show he’s one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the 2025 class. More than half of Flanigan’s catches as a senior have gone for touchdowns: 18 catches for 447 yards and 10 touchdowns. And Flanigan likes to get after defenders as a blocker as well. The nastiness his father, Jim Flanigan, played with shows up for James on defense. He’s racked up 32 tackles, nine sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one recovered fumbles. Green Bay (Wisc.) Notre Dame Academy is 10-0 entering the second round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

S Brandon Logan

The two-sport star at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider isn’t ready to transition to baseball season quite yet. Brandon Logan is a big reason why Snider (7-2) could make some noise in the IHSAA Class 6A playoffs starting Friday. Logan, a safety, is a ballhawk on defense. He’s totaled 49 tackles, four interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss. He also impacts the game at wide receiver and punt returner: 11 catches for 117 yards and eight punt returns for 66 yards and one touchdowns.



S JaDon Blair