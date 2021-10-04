Snap Counts: Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for Notre Dame from the Fighting Irish’s 24-13 loss to Cincinnati.
Quarterback
|Player
|vs. Cincinnati
|2021
|2020
|
Jack Coan
|
33
|
279
|
—
|
Tyler Buchner
|
8
|
35
|
—
|
Drew Pyne
|
34
|
53
|
44
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news