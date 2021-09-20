 Snap Counts: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football vs. Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 15:24:11 -0500') }} football

Snap Counts: Purdue vs. Notre Dame

Junior linebacker JD Bertrand
Junior linebacker JD Bertrand played a team-high 81 snaps vs. Purdue. (Michael Conroy/AP)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Here are the snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, for Notre Dame from the Fighting Irish’s 27-13 win versus Purdue.

Previous snap count articles: FSU | Toledo

Quarterback
Player vs. Purdue 2021 2020

Jack Coan

61

195

Tyler Buchner

8

27

